Brownfield ISD: Juvenile detained after making terroristic threat

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Administration at Brownfield Independent School District reported a juvenile has been detained by law enforcement after making a terroristic threat on Wednesday.

The district shared this information on its Facebook page early Thursday morning. In the post, the district said investigators found no one had any firearms or was on-or-near campus when the threat was made.

Those with BISD said they were made aware of a threatening comment on its online learning platform Wednesday night. By early Thursday morning, it was reported the juvenile was detained.

The identities of those involved have not been released publicly.

The district added, its usual law enforcement protocols and presence will remain the same.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.