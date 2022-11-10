City urges Lubbock residents to winterize homes ahead of freezing temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City is expecting freezing and near freezing temperatures from Friday, November 11 until Saturday, November 19. Now is the time to winterize your home to prevent irrigation and plumbing damage by following the tips below.

Winterizing Outdoor Plumbing & Irrigation

Manually turn off irrigation systems during freezing events

Check aboveground backflow assemblies, cover with insulation, and check heating element if applicable

Disconnect hoses from outdoor faucets

Cover outdoor faucets with insulated covers

Drain and winterize pools according to your pool maintenance provider or manual

Wrap pipes and plumbing under pier and beam homes

Irrigating when temperatures are below 35 degrees Fahrenheit can be dangerous. When irrigation runoff flows into the streets it can freeze and lead to icy roads and unsafe conditions. Irrigating during freezing events is in violation of City Ordinance and may lead to fines.

Winterizing Indoor Plumbing

Use heat tape or wrap pipes in attics, garages, crawl spaces, basements or outdoors to protect pipes from freezing and bursting

Seal cracks and holes in exterior walls, doors, and around pipes with insulating material

Open cabinets under sinks and point a portable heater into the cabinet to circulate warm air near the pipes

Trickle faucet water to relieve the pressure build up in freezing pipes

If you are leaving town, turn the water off at the meter

For assistance preparing your home for freezing temperatures email watereducation@mylubbock.us.

If you experience a water emergency, have concerns about freezing water meters, or need assistance

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.