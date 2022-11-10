Local Listings
City urges Lubbock residents to winterize homes ahead of freezing temps

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City is expecting freezing and near freezing temperatures from Friday, November 11 until Saturday, November 19. Now is the time to winterize your home to prevent irrigation and plumbing damage by following the tips below.

Winterizing Outdoor Plumbing & Irrigation

  • Manually turn off irrigation systems during freezing events
  • Check aboveground backflow assemblies, cover with insulation, and check heating element if applicable
  • Disconnect hoses from outdoor faucets
  • Cover outdoor faucets with insulated covers
  • Drain and winterize pools according to your pool maintenance provider or manual
  • Wrap pipes and plumbing under pier and beam homes

Irrigating when temperatures are below 35 degrees Fahrenheit can be dangerous. When irrigation runoff flows into the streets it can freeze and lead to icy roads and unsafe conditions. Irrigating during freezing events is in violation of City Ordinance and may lead to fines.

Winterizing Indoor Plumbing

  • Use heat tape or wrap pipes in attics, garages, crawl spaces, basements or outdoors to protect pipes from freezing and bursting
  • Seal cracks and holes in exterior walls, doors, and around pipes with insulating material
  • Open cabinets under sinks and point a portable heater into the cabinet to circulate warm air near the pipes
  • Trickle faucet water to relieve the pressure build up in freezing pipes
  • If you are leaving town, turn the water off at the meter

For assistance preparing your home for freezing temperatures email watereducation@mylubbock.us.

If you experience a water emergency, have concerns about freezing water meters, or need assistance

