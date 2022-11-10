Local Listings
Cold front with freezing temperatures makes it’s way to the South Plains

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first wide-spread freeze of the season will occur early Saturday morning following a very cold Friday afternoon.

Freeze warning
Freeze warning(KCBD)

Colder air will begin to settle in tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will remain light, but a breeze will create a wind chill. Skies remain mostly clear through the evening and overnight.

overnight lows
overnight lows(KCBD)

Temperatures will be around 20-30 degrees cooler tomorrow, Veteran’s Day, with a high of 46 degrees for Lubbock. Winds will be breezy again from the north around 15-20 mph, meaning wind chill values will hang out in the 20s to 30s for most of the day. But, the coldest of the air will not settle in until late Friday-Saturday morning. We are expecting a widespread, hard freeze for the KCBD viewing area. Now is the time to prepare pipes, sprinklers, plants, and think about bringing pets indoors. Winds will remain breezy through Friday night, bringing those wind chill values down to the teens for much of the area.

Veteran's day forecast
Veteran's day forecast(KCBD)

Despite a freezing start to the day Saturday, temperatures will warm up a bit more in the afternoon. Still very chilly, with a high of 52 degrees. Lighter winds, dry conditions, and plenty of sunshine for your weekend. Slightly warmer on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

Our next cold front/storm system looks to move in late Sunday bringing us another batch of cooler temperatures (highs in the 40s, overnight lows in the 20s) as well as an increase in precipitation potential. Some of the viewing area could even see the first snow of the season on Monday.

