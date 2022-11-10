Local Listings
Goodwill celebrates grand opening of new Career Resource Center in Lubbock

Career Resource Center
Career Resource Center(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Goodwill celebrated the opening of their new Career Resource Center on Thursday, offering free services to anyone who needs a job.

The Center offers beginning, intermediate, and advanced computer skills training, cover letter and resume writing, interview preparation, job search assistance, and career enhancement seminars. All services are free of charge.

Lubbock City Councilwoman Shelia Patterson praised the facility, saying, “Here we are at a magnificent location to service individuals at no cost.”

Robin Raney, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas, says what the facility offers goes beyond your typical preparation, offering a more personal approach.

”We will work one on one with participants as they are in their job search and coach them for a couple of months after they are in their job on soft skills and retention skills,” Raney said.

The expansion of the career center adds three more classrooms, more staff members, and a relocation, all to help better equip job seekers for the workforce.

“These are things that people actually need to improve themselves or gain some additional knowledge at no cost for them and greatly accessible,” Patterson said.

Robin Raney says this center is important for those citizens who may need a second chance in the job market.

“We are so excited to offer an expanded career center. Many people think that Goodwill is just a store, but this is a wonderful way for Goodwill to offer jobs to people who may need a second chance,” Raney said.

To learn more about the Goodwill Career Resource Center click here.

