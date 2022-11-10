Local Listings
Hobbs PD: Suspect arrested in deadly pedestrian crash

With help from the public, the Hobbs Police Department has identified the driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident that led to the death of 19-year-old Delilah Ybarra on October 28th, 2022.(Hobbs Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - With help from the public, the Hobbs Police Department has identified the driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident that led to the death of 19-year-old Delilah Ybarra on October 28th, 2022.

The driver has been identified as 48-year-old Jesus Serrano Rojas of El Paso, TX.

He has been arrested and is currently being held at the Hobbs City Jail. The charges were as follows:

- Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor)

- Homicide by Vehicle (3rd Degree Felony)

- Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injuries (3rd Degree Felony)

We want to thank everyone who came forward with information regarding this case.

