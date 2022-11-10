Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scooter

Meet Scooter! He is an 11-month-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Scooter, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is an 11-month-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

He likes to explore and is very inquisitive. He is also independent, but would loves another dog in the home to follow around. Scooter is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rollie.

