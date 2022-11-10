LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - We ask the community to join together in support of Tiny, a remarkable man who has dedicated his life as a first repsonder saving lives across the South Plains as a paramedic and volunteer fire fighter since 1953.

His dedication, compassion and loyalty for the past six decades has been anything but “tiny.” Now paralyzed and bed bound, he is in need of our help.

Please join us for a fun-filled event on Saturday Nov. 19 to honor this friend and hero.

Lubbock Elks Lodge to host fundraiser benefiting Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray (KCBD)

About Mr. Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray:

Tiny is 86 years old, he began his public service careers in 1953 at 17 years of age with the Idalou volunteer Fire Department. He was appointed by the city council in 1977 to the position of Assistant Fire Chief, the council also asked Tiny to establish an EMS service for the City of Idalou as well as the east side of Lubbock County which he did. In 1980 the Ambulance was placed in the city by the Lubbock County Hospital District and Tiny was appointed as the director of the service.

Tiny remained in those positions with the City of Idalou until 1990 when he relocated to Lubbock. Tiny had already been working as a volunteer for Lubbock County Hospital District EMS since 1983, so in 1990 he was hired as a paid employee. He continued his employment with them until 2000. While employed there he served as a Paramedic on the truck, a Preceptor for students training to be EMT’s as well as Paramedics, He also received the award of Preceptor of the year in 1994 from South Plains Emergency Medical Services. Tiny also advanced to the position of assistant shift Chief. During his time with EMS Tiny worked with both TTUHSC, and South Plains College EMS Programs as a skills instructor as well as an evaluator.

After Tiny retired from Lubbock he did not stop caring for the people of the South Plains, he began working for 3 of the 5 County EMS services again. He worked at West Carlisle from 2008 through 2012, Shallowater from 2009 through 2015, and Abernathy from 2010 through 2015. And with 62 years of service caring for the people of the South Plains he was not ready to hang up his badge. He was forced to due an achilles tendon being ruptured while on duty in Shallowater one evening. Tiny was awarded the Mark Beck Humanitarian Award two separate times. He was the first recipient of this award in 1991 and a second time in 2000. In 2016 he received the Scott Murray LifeTime Achievement Award. This award is the highest award that South Plains Emergency Medical Services give out.

Tiny was a gentleman, and a Man’s man. He never spoke a bad word about another co-worker or anyone else to my knowledge. He was always available to help anyone in need and never complained. He was greatly appreciated by all who knew and worked with him, it was an honor to be able to say he is my friend.

