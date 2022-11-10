Lubbock residents asking what’s next for street bond

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents voted yes on a $200 million street bond on Tuesday, approving a plan that promises to improve roads in every district in Lubbock.

Stephanie Hill, a District 2 resident, says progress started at the polls

“It has to start somewhere,” Hill said. “We have to be responsible citizens and get what we want and the only way we’re gonna get what we want is to vote for it.”

Approving the measure to fund road repairs across the city will cost the average homeowner $16 more per year in property taxes. The process is expected to take five years.

Hill says the price is worth it to protect people and property.

“You worry about your vehicle,” Hill said. “You worry about accessibility during bad weather, accessibility for emergency vehicles, trash dumping our dumpsters when they come empty trash, and the ruts and stuff that they cause and how annoying and dangerous that can be. "

Hill says taxpayers deserve good roads.

“With them being taxpaying citizens, they deserve to have accessibility,” Hill said. “Safe accessibility and also to increase the value of their homes if they are homeowners.”

But even with work areas laid out in the city’s bond, Hill says she is apprehensive about the next steps in the process.

“How are they going to prioritize the areas that they plan to work on,” Hill said. “That’s my biggest concern.”

The city hasn’t released an official timeline for the repairs, but Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne talked about those next steps following the election.

“I think we’ll start focusing on the areas around the schools,” Mayor Payne said. “This will be a long process over the next five to six years, but I think you’ll see results coming up pretty quickly next year. We’re growing, we’re going to continue to grow. I think the people spoke and said a resounding yes that this is something they want us to focus on.”

Whatever the decision may be, Hill says she hopes to see action sooner rather than later.

“I think it should be done in a timely manner. In a fair manner,” Hill said. But when they make a decision to go ahead and implement the decision. Whether you get pros and cons from either side, because I guarantee you, you’re not gonna satisfy everybody.”

Broadway was one road left out of the bond measure, after that road was a major factor in the road bond that failed in 2021.

Residents who are hoping for repairs on those historic brick roads will have to wait a bit longer.

