Man charged in connection with online threat to synagogues

FBI sent a warning to synagogues in New Jersey last week, reporting there are credible threats...
FBI sent a warning to synagogues in New Jersey last week, reporting there are credible threats to the places of worship. An 18-year-old man has now been charged in connection to the online threats.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey is now facing a criminal charge.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 18-year-old Omar Alkattoul, of Sayreville, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.

He’s scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Newark on Thursday afternoon, where he will be represented by a federal public defender.

That office generally does not comment on cases. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

