Midland County District Clerk's Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted

By Micah Allen and Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County District Clerk’s Office confirmed Thursday morning four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury on “failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse” charges.

The four administrators were arrested in Febuary on those charges.

The affidavit from the time says the victim’s friend told the Dean of Trinity school, Todd Freese what was happening on the date of the last incident in Dec 2019.

Court documents say Freese did not report the sexual assault to a state agency which is a violation of the Texas Family Code.

According to state law, all school employees are required to report abuse or neglect to law enforcement, CPS, or another state agency within 48 hours of the event.

Failure to report with the intent to conceal abuse or neglect is a felony if proven.

