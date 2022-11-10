Local Listings
Sunny today but a freeze on the way, cool temperatures sticking around

By Shania Jackson and Steve Divine
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are not as warm as yesterday with highs in the lower 70s. Lots of cloud coverage this morning, we expect sunny skies later throughout the day. It will be a breezy day as a pacific front passes through the area this afternoon, no precipitation is expected. Winds southerly for the beginning of the day, then shifting west through the evening.

Tonight temperatures will drop off into the mid 30s. Possible freeze in some areas. Clear skies in the evening then becoming partly cloudy throughout the night. As a second front passes through temperatures will stay cool with winds coming from the north around 15-20 mph.

Viewing area forecast lows for Thursday night into Friday morning
Viewing area forecast lows for Thursday night into Friday morning(KCBD)

As far as precipitation goes, we will stay dry for the next couple of days.

Veterans day will be mostly sunny, very windy, and much cooler with highs only in the mid 40s. Wind speeds will pick up 15-20 mph from the northeast. Some wind gusts of 30 mph will linger throughout the day. No precipitation with this second front.

Wind cast Friday morning
Wind cast Friday morning(KCBD)

Tomorrow night we will have mostly clear skies and freezing temperatures throughout the area. Going to be one of the coldest nights we have had this season with temperatures in the 20s throughout the night and into Saturday morning. Going to be a hard freeze for the entire viewing area. There will be a slight wind coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s, cooler temperatures will stick around in upcoming days. There will be a light southeast wind around 5-10 mph. Saturday night fair skies, with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

