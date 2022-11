LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash at the 5600 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

LPD received the call at 4:20 p.m. The crash occurred on the westbound flyover leading to southbound Loop 289.

No injuries have been reported in the crash.

Motorists should drive with caution in the area.

