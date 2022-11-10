Thursday morning top stories: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Motorcyclist injured in Central Lubbock crash

Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle just after 10 last night near 50th and Slide

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

More here: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock

Abortion clinic restrictions in Hobbs

The Hobbs City Commission approved an ordinance restricting abortion

The move will block clinics from opening in Hobbs, although abortion is legal in New Mexico

Details here: Abortion clinic restrictions in Hobbs

Battle for Congress undecided

Republicans are within 12 seats of a majority in the House

But control of the Senate hinges on tight races in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada

Follow the latest results here: Republicans in struggle to break Democrats’ hold on Congress

