U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers reward for info on robberies of letter carriers in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest of suspects accused of robbing a USPS letter carrier in Albuquerque.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating two separate incidents.
Officials say around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 4, a letter carrier was robbed near the intersection of Cairo Dr. and Key West Dr. NE.
The suspect is described as a 5′7′' man wearing dark blue jeans, a white baseball cap and a gray hoodie. He was seen driving what investigators believe to be a black sedan with silver trim and black rims. According to U.S. Postal Inspection Service, his accomplice was driving a light colored, four-door sedan.
The suspects were armed with handguns and should be considered armed and dangerous.
At 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 18, a second robbery occurred near the intersection of Pan American Fwy NE and Eagle Rock Ave. NE.
One suspect is described as a Hispanic man, between 5′7″ and 5′8″ tall, medium build, about 175 pounds, with scruffy hair in his mid 20′s. Investigators say the suspect was wearing a gray beanie and sunglasses.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man with goatee facial hair.
The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door Toyota sedan.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service a 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”).
All information will be kept confidential.
