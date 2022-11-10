Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers reward for info on robberies of letter carriers in Albuquerque

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest of suspects accused of robbing a USPS letter carrier in Albuquerque.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating two separate incidents.

Officials say around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 4, a letter carrier was robbed near the intersection of Cairo Dr. and Key West Dr. NE.

The suspect is described as a 5′7′' man wearing dark blue jeans, a white baseball cap and a gray hoodie. He was seen driving what investigators believe to be a black sedan with silver trim and black rims. According to U.S. Postal Inspection Service, his accomplice was driving a light colored, four-door sedan.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an...
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of suspects accused of robbing a USPS letter carrier in Albuquerque.(U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

The suspects were armed with handguns and should be considered armed and dangerous.

At 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 18, a second robbery occurred near the intersection of Pan American Fwy NE and Eagle Rock Ave. NE.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic man, between 5′7″ and 5′8″ tall, medium build, about 175 pounds, with scruffy hair in his mid 20′s. Investigators say the suspect was wearing a gray beanie and sunglasses.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man with goatee facial hair.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an...
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of suspects accused of robbing a USPS letter carrier in Albuquerque.(U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door Toyota sedan.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service a 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”).

All information will be kept confidential.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Texas Department of Public Safety say a red, 2006 Ford Expedition was hit by...
Texas Highway Patrol searching for semi involved in fatal Andrews crash
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
J Nicholas Bryant, 26, as pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in...
23-Year-Old Funds Lavish Lifestyle Through Fraud
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a motorcycle crash that occurred on Slide Road...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
A man died at a Lubbock hospital after he was critically struck by a vehicle in Midland County...
Midland man critically injured in pedestrian crash dies at Lubbock hospital

Latest News

Deputies with the Texas Department of Public Safety say a red, 2006 Ford Expedition was hit by...
Texas Highway Patrol searching for semi involved in fatal Andrews crash
January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day.
Missing College Station teen found safe
Rep. Jodey Arrington on balance of power on capitol hill
Rep. Jodey Arrington discusses priorities after Midterm elections
Two people have died Tuesday night as the result of an apparent murder-suicide shooting,...
Report: 2 dead after murder-suicide in Dallas Co. Medical Examiner’s building