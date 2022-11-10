Local Listings
Veteran’s Day concert honoring Gold Star families

Veterans Day
Veterans Day
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local Veteran’s groups are partnering with Jef McCreight and Rock City Church to host a concert this Friday, November 11, at Rock City Church at 5833 4th St.

Seating will be available at 7:15 p.m. and the show will start around 7:30 p.m. We have room for a large crowd and want to embrace Lubbock’s 13 Gold Star families who lost a loved one in Afghanistan last year.  The concert is called “Honoring The 13- Never Forget,” presented by Jeff McCreight and Southern Conviction.

The concert is free to the public.  All Vets and friends of Vets are welcome. Come out for good music and show your support for the Gold Star families.

Texas Tech will also honor these families at halftime at the Texas Tech/Kansas football game this Saturday night.

