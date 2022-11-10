Local Listings
Xcel Energy repairs to interrupt service in Amherst

Xcel Energy truck
(WEAU)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Xcel Energy will upgrade and reroute the electricity transmission line that supplies power to Amherst on Saturday, resulting in a power outage to 368 customers within the city limits between 8 a.m. and noon.

Xcel Energy is notifying customers ahead of time through an outbound call, and company officials are communicating details with community leaders. Updates will be provided at the start of the event and when the work is completed.

Xcel Energy regrets the inconvenience of the planned power outage but expects the efforts will improve reliability to the city in the future. Customers can reach an Xcel Energy agent at 1-800-895-4999 for additional information.

