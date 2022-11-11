1 injured in three vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue just north of South Loop 289.

LPD received the call at 2:42 p.m. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes and involved a white passenger car, a green passenger car, and a tan pickup truck.

According to LPD, the driver of the truck was stuck in his vehicle but has since gotten out.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency personnel work the scene.

