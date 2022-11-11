Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

1 injured in three vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue

Lubbock Police Department Shield
Lubbock Police Department Shield(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue just north of South Loop 289.

LPD received the call at 2:42 p.m. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes and involved a white passenger car, a green passenger car, and a tan pickup truck.

According to LPD, the driver of the truck was stuck in his vehicle but has since gotten out.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency personnel work the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity School Admins
Midland County District Clerk’s Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a motorcycle crash that occurred on Slide Road...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
With help from the public, the Hobbs Police Department has identified the driver of the vehicle...
Hobbs PD: Suspect arrested in deadly pedestrian crash
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an...
U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers reward for info on robberies of letter carriers in Albuquerque
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Three-vehicle crash on Marsha Sharp Fwy.

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department Shield
Three-vehicle crash on Marsha Sharp Fwy.
Deputies with the Texas Department of Public Safety say a red, 2006 Ford Expedition was hit by...
Texas Highway Patrol searching for semi involved in fatal Andrews crash
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a motorcycle crash that occurred on Slide Road...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 5400 block of Slide...
1 person injured in rollover on Slide Road