Coldest night since last Winter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve been talking about all week. A hard freeze, also known as a killing freeze, will settle into the area tonight. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 20s across the KCBD viewing area. These temperatures will kill cold-sensative vegetation, may cause outside or poorly insulated pipes (in outside walls) to freeze, and may stress heating systems in poor condition.

Friday afternoon will be partly sunny, breezy, and quite chilly. Temperatures will peak only in the 40s. Wind chills may continue in the 30s.

Skies will clear late today, with a clear and cold evening. As the sun sets, around 5:45, temperatures will slip into the 30s. By midnight, 20s will begin to appear in the Lubbock area. Dress for a dry but cold evening.

FREEZE and HARD FREEZE WARNINGS, issued by the National Weather Service, cover the entire area tonight and tomorrow morning.

After our coldest morning since early March, Saturday will warm into the upper 40s northwest to the upper 50s in the southeast. Around Lubbock Saturday temperatures will peak around 53 degrees. The day otherwise will be partly cloudy with a light wind.

Another dry cold evening will follow. Temperatures will quickly drop into the 40s around sunset, and then the 30s by around 10 PM.

While mostly cloudy, Sunday won’t be as cold. Still, my forecast low is 29 degrees. The afternoon will be breezy with highs in the 50s. My forecast high for the Lubbock area is 57 degrees.

Wintry showers, which may include rain, sleet, snow, or a mix of any or all of these, are possible Monday. At this time, impacts are anticipated to be mild. However, slight changes between now and then may change this outlook. Keep an eye (or two) on our forecast, available 24-7 right here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App. Download and update it for free from your app/play store.

