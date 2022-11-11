Local Listings
End Zone Bi-District Playoff Scores for Thursday, Nov. 10

By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your Bi-District playoff scores for Thursday, Nov. 10.

Seminole 78 Mountain View 13

Monahans 27 Levelland 15

Shallowater 41 Lamesa 3

Muleshoe 47 Brownfield 37

Dalhart 31 Denver City 21

Canadian 70 Roosevelt 8

New Deal 71 Highland Park 18

Farwell 41 Olton 23

Stratford 49 Sundown 8

Ralls 34 Plains 18

Seagraves 22 Bovina 12

Springlake-Earth 50 Spur 42

Balmorhea 52 Loop 6

Jayton 44 Paducah 13

