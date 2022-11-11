End Zone Bi-District Playoff Scores for Thursday, Nov. 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your Bi-District playoff scores for Thursday, Nov. 10.
Seminole 78 Mountain View 13
Monahans 27 Levelland 15
Shallowater 41 Lamesa 3
Muleshoe 47 Brownfield 37
Dalhart 31 Denver City 21
Canadian 70 Roosevelt 8
New Deal 71 Highland Park 18
Farwell 41 Olton 23
Stratford 49 Sundown 8
Ralls 34 Plains 18
Seagraves 22 Bovina 12
Springlake-Earth 50 Spur 42
Balmorhea 52 Loop 6
Jayton 44 Paducah 13
