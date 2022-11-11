Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

First lady hosts Veterans Day breakfast, supports caregivers

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a campaign event in Houston on Sunday. The first lady will...
First lady Jill Biden speaks during a campaign event in Houston on Sunday. The first lady will host a Veterans Day breakfast at the White House as she announces new support for children who live with wounded service members and veterans.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden will host a Veterans Day breakfast at the White House as she announces new support for children who live with wounded service members and veterans.

The initiative, known as the Hidden Helpers Coalition, is designed to help young people who play a role as caregivers.

After the Friday breakfast, Biden will join Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, at Arlington National Cemetery.

“Since our nation’s founding, our veterans have defended our democracy, protected our posterity, shouldered the weight of war on our behalf,” President Joe Biden said in a video message. “So many still carry the physical wounds and invisible scars of their service.”

The Democratic president released the video because he left Thursday night for Egypt, where he’s attending an annual United Nations conference on climate change. Afterward, he’ll continue on to Cambodia and Indonesia, before returning to Washington in time for his granddaughter’s wedding at the White House next weekend.

This is the first Veterans Day since Biden signed legislation expanding health care for service members who were exposed to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan or to chemicals that were used in previous conflicts.

More than 137,000 claims involving toxic exposure have been filed, the Biden administration says. The Department of Veterans Affairs also began asking veterans about possible toxic exposure earlier this week in an attempt to identify any health complications.

The legislation, known as the PACT Act, was a priority for Biden, whose eldest son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer after serving near a burn pit in Iraq.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of issues related to veterans at https://apnews.com/hub/veterans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity School Admins
Midland County District Clerk’s Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a motorcycle crash that occurred on Slide Road...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
With help from the public, the Hobbs Police Department has identified the driver of the vehicle...
Hobbs PD: Suspect arrested in deadly pedestrian crash
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an...
U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers reward for info on robberies of letter carriers in Albuquerque
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Three-vehicle crash on Marsha Sharp Fwy.

Latest News

The 2022 Texas South Plains Honor Flight Telethon on KCBD will be Veterans Day, November 11.
Join us for the South Plains Honor Flight Telethon, all day Friday on KCBD
The telethon starts on Nov. 11 during Daybreak Today and will last all day. Please call...
South Plains Honor Flight telethon
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: 4 displaced after overnight house fire in North Lubbock
FILE - A KFC food box is seen in this file photo. KFC Germany said a Kristallnacht notification...
KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht
Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock.
House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area