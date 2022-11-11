Four Hub City artists inducted into West Texas Walk of Fame

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four artist were honored for their contributions to West Texas and their accomplishments beyond on Thursday.

Jody Nix, Hoyle Nix, Amanda Shires, and Bess Hubbard will have their names on the wall at 18th and Crickets Avenue for years to come.

Shires graduated from Lubbock High School, attended South Plains College, and graduated from Texas Tech in 2004. While she is being honored for her contributions to West Texas, Shires feels like she should be honoring West Texas, because she thanks the Hub City for her career.

“West Texas has everything to do with my development as an artist, it’s like the foundation of it,” Shires said.

Jody Nix started music when he was 8 years old alongside his father, Hoyle, who is also a 2022 inductee.

“When Don Caldwell called me and said, ‘We’re gonna do it. They’re gonna put you in here,’ I just praised God so thankful,” Jody Nix said.

Jody is in the Western Swing Society Hall of Fame, the Texas Western Swing Hall of Fame, and the Cowboy Hall of Fame at the Big Spring Heritage Museum. He says to be honored beside such big names is everything to him.

“All these other great people that’s come before me, such as Bob Wills, Waylon Jennings, Buddy Holly, The Maines Brothers, the list goes on and on, and to be a part of this is just a great honor,” Jody Nix said.

For Jody, the wall is also a place to remember his father.

This wall can also be a place of remembrance for the grandkids of Bess Hubbard.

“Some of my best memories are sitting in her art studio and being able to play with clay, and tools while she worked on some project,” Bess’ granddaughter, Laura Hubbard Bickers, said.

Bess was a sculptor and printmaker who spent most of her adult life in Lubbock. Art Collections Manager at the Texas Tech Museum, Taylor Ernst, says Bess captured Lubbock in her art.

“Her snapshots of the South Plains really framed and showed how Lubbock has grown, and how it’s kind of stayed the same,” Ernst said.

Bess’ art also influenced future Lubbock artist by using what she learned from masters all over the world.

“She was able to bring that back to West Texas and really influence a younger generation and her fellow cohort of artist around Lubbock to bring that unique perspective that’s not often seen here in Lubbock,” Ernst said.

One common theme from all who were accepting their awards, or accepting on behalf of a loved one say they are beyond grateful.

The West Texas Walk of Fame is on 18th and Crickets Avenue.

