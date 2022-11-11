Friday morning top stories: 4 displaced after overnight house fire in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Winterizing your home ahead of freezing temps

South Plains residents are being urged to winterize their homes ahead of tonight’s freeze

That includes dripping your faucets, leaving cabinets open beneath your sinks and sealing holes in exterior walls

House fire investigation in North Lubbock

Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire around 3 this morning in the 3200 block of Bates Street

The Red Cross is assisting four people who were displaced by the fire

South Plains Honor Flight Telethon today

The South Plains Honor Flight telethon sponsored by Plains Capital Bank is underway

You can call or text donations to send area veterans on an incredible trip to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor

Battle for Congress

Election workers continue to count the ballots from Tuesday’s midterm elections

Republicans lead in the race for the House, but the Senate is too close to call

