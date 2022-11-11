Local Listings
Friday morning top stories: 4 displaced after overnight house fire in North Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Winterizing your home ahead of freezing temps

House fire investigation in North Lubbock

  • Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire around 3 this morning in the 3200 block of Bates Street
  • The Red Cross is assisting four people who were displaced by the fire
  • Read more here: House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area

South Plains Honor Flight Telethon today

Battle for Congress

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

