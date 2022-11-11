Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Hard Freeze expected Friday night

A Hard Freeze is likely for the area on Friday night. Overnight lows will fall to 28 degrees or...
A Hard Freeze is likely for the area on Friday night. Overnight lows will fall to 28 degrees or lower and remain below freezing for several hours.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Hard Freeze is likely for the area on Friday night. Overnight lows will fall to 28 degrees or lower and remain below freezing for several hours.

It’s time to protect outside faucets, plants and make sure the pets have a place to remain warm.

Temperatures will be slow to warm on Saturday, but should climb to the low 50s by mid-afternoon under sunny skies. Winds will not be strong, as they were today, and they will be from the south to help with the slight warming.

It will remain cold on Sunday with another night of lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the mid-50s.

Clouds will increase Sunday afternoon and there will be a chance of some winter precipitation for the region early Monday and through the day. Some travel issues may develop early Monday, especially in the northern South Plains.

It will be colder Monday and Tuesday with the afternoon temperatures returning to the low to mid-40s.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity School Admins
Midland County District Clerk’s Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a motorcycle crash that occurred on Slide Road...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
With help from the public, the Hobbs Police Department has identified the driver of the vehicle...
Hobbs PD: Suspect arrested in deadly pedestrian crash
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an...
U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers reward for info on robberies of letter carriers in Albuquerque
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Three-vehicle crash on Marsha Sharp Fwy.

Latest News

We've been talking about all week. A hard freeze, also known as a killing freeze, will settle...
Coldest night since last Winter
A hard freeze will settle into the area tonight. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in...
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Nov. 11
A hard freeze is expected to hit the South Plains Friday night into Saturday.
Good Day Lubbock 8 a.m. Weather - Friday. Nov. 11
A hard freeze is expected to hit the South Plains Friday night into Saturday morning.
Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, Nov. 11