Hard Freeze expected Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Hard Freeze is likely for the area on Friday night. Overnight lows will fall to 28 degrees or lower and remain below freezing for several hours.

It’s time to protect outside faucets, plants and make sure the pets have a place to remain warm.

Temperatures will be slow to warm on Saturday, but should climb to the low 50s by mid-afternoon under sunny skies. Winds will not be strong, as they were today, and they will be from the south to help with the slight warming.

It will remain cold on Sunday with another night of lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the mid-50s.

Clouds will increase Sunday afternoon and there will be a chance of some winter precipitation for the region early Monday and through the day. Some travel issues may develop early Monday, especially in the northern South Plains.

It will be colder Monday and Tuesday with the afternoon temperatures returning to the low to mid-40s.

