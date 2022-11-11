Local Listings
Homeowner speaks out after truck hits parked car, home

By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Homeowner Brenna Wiles was awoken by a crashing sound at her home in the 200 block of North Avenue P at 4:30 a.m.

Wiles and her fiance first ran to their baby’s room, and that’s when they saw a truck trying to reverse away from their house through their window blinds. They then checked on their daughter in the other room, she was unharmed but shaken by the incident.

Their front door was jammed shut, preventing them from running outside to confront the driver. By the time they were able to get out through the garage, the truck had vanished down the street.

A jarring experience to put it lightly, but luckily the truck was mostly stopped from crashing further into their home thanks to her fiance’s gold Scion. There is considerable exterior damage to their home, their daughter’s closet has a hole, and their front coat closet will no longer open.

The incident was captured on their home’s security cameras. As the truck speeds down the street towards their home, the driver doesn’t appear to make any effort to stop or otherwise avoid colliding with the home.

The truck, while in the process of leaving the home, destroys a small tree in their front yard. The driver eventually manages to reverse back onto the street and then drives off into the night.

Police are investigating the incident and are encouraging anyone with information to call the Lubbock Police Department’s non-emergency line.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

