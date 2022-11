LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called just after 3 a.m. to an area near Bates and Indiana, in the Arnett-Benson area.

The cause of the fire is unknow at this time. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

