KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Shadow

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Shadow, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old lab/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.

He is very playful and loves to tumble around with other dogs. He would love an active family as he loves to go on adventures. Shadow is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD's Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Shadow
Meet Scooter! He is an 11-month-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scooter
