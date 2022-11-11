KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Shadow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Shadow, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old lab/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.

He is very playful and loves to tumble around with other dogs. He would love an active family as he loves to go on adventures. Shadow is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

