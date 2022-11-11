Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht

FILE - A KFC food box is seen in this file photo. KFC Germany said a Kristallnacht notification...
FILE - A KFC food box is seen in this file photo. KFC Germany said a Kristallnacht notification from its app was an “unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message and for this we sincerely apologize.”(Marufish / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria.

The company faced an outcry for the alert that went out Wednesday at a time when Jewish groups are warning of rising antisemitism. According to screenshots shared online, the app alert said, “Memorial day for the Reich pogrom night. Treat yourself to more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!”

KFC Germany said the notification was an “unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message and for this we sincerely apologize.”

“We use a semi-automated content creation process linked to calendars that include national observances. In this instance, our internal review process was not properly followed, resulting in a non-approved notification being shared,” the company said in a statement Thursday.

The chicken chain says it’s halted app communications and is reviewing its policies to avoid similar notifications in the future, adding that “we understand and respect the gravity and history of this day, and remain committed to equity, inclusion and belonging for all.”

The notification led to outcry from Jewish groups, with Dalia Grinfeld, associate director of European affairs at the Anti-Defamation League, tweeting in German: “How wrong can you get on Reich pogrom night, @KFCDeutschland (@kfc)?! Shame on you!”

The alert came on the anniversary of Nov. 9, 1938, when the Nazis, among them many ordinary Germans, killed at least 91 people and vandalized 7,500 Jewish businesses during Kristallnacht pogroms across Germany and Austria. They also burned more than 1,400 synagogues, according to Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial. In Germany, the event is more commonly known as Reich pogrom night.

To mark the day, Holocaust survivors from around the world warned about the reemergence of antisemitism in a campaign called #ItStartedWithWords. Jewish groups say attacks and incidents of bias and hate speech have been rising.

Brands have recently cut ties with celebrities over antisemitic comments, including German sportswear company Adidas and others with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West and Nike with NBA player Kyrie Irving.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a motorcycle crash that occurred on Slide Road...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
Trinity School Admins
Midland County District Clerk’s Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted
With help from the public, the Hobbs Police Department has identified the driver of the vehicle...
Hobbs PD: Suspect arrested in deadly pedestrian crash
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an...
U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers reward for info on robberies of letter carriers in Albuquerque
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Three-vehicle crash on Marsha Sharp Fwy.

Latest News

The telethon starts on Nov. 11 during Daybreak Today and will last all day. Please call...
South Plains Honor Flight telethon
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: 4 displaced after overnight house fire in North Lubbock
Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock.
House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area
President Joe Biden is shown boarding Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews on Thursday night.
Biden off to climate talks, 1st leg of round-the-world trip