Lubbock Police Department launching new phone system for non-emergency calls

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police will soon have a new way to free up dispatchers and improve response times for emergency calls.

LPD will launch a new “phone tree” on Nov. 14 to help direct non-emergency calls to the correct unit.

Captain Leath McClure says the new system will help dispatchers and officers better respond to emergency situations.

“806-775-2865, it’s one of the emergency numbers that we already have in use,” Mclure said. “But as we slowly transition to the new building and new division stations we want to narrow those numbers that we have down to this one number.”

McClure says in 2021 more than 850,000 calls came to dispatch, but only a fraction of those were for emergency assistance.

Those non-emergency calls tie up dispatchers and affect response times for officers, taking up what could be life-saving seconds for someone in danger.

“Of those 850,000, only 160 of those were actually 911 emergency calls,” McClure said. “After hours all those calls funnel through dispatch and we’re trying to alleviate that to keep those dispatchers working with the officers so we can get the officers to the public as soon as possible.”

“We want to get help out there as soon as possible,” McClure said. “But unfortunately, EMS can’t arrive and do their job until officers get on seen and make sure it’s safe for EMS to approach and do so.

