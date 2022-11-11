METRO investigating dead body in East Lubbock home
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is on scene investigating at a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27.
Officers were called to the residence at 3:45 p.m. today in reference to a dead body.
A male was pronounced deceased inside the home and an investigation is underway.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
