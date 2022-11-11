Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

METRO investigating dead body in East Lubbock home

LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in the 5400 block of...
LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in the 5400 block of Frontage Road I-27 that left one person injured.(Peyton Toups | KCBD)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is on scene investigating at a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27.

Officers were called to the residence at 3:45 p.m. today in reference to a dead body.

A male was pronounced deceased inside the home and an investigation is underway.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity School Admins
Midland County District Clerk’s Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a motorcycle crash that occurred on Slide Road...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
With help from the public, the Hobbs Police Department has identified the driver of the vehicle...
Hobbs PD: Suspect arrested in deadly pedestrian crash
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an...
U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers reward for info on robberies of letter carriers in Albuquerque
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Three-vehicle crash on Marsha Sharp Fwy.

Latest News

Homeowner Brenna Wiles was awoken by a crashing sound at her home in the 200 block of North...
Homeowner speaks out after truck hits parked car, home
Homeowner speaks out after truck hits parked car, home
Homeowner speaks out after truck hits parked car, home
Homeowner speaks out after truck hits parked car, home
Homeowner speaks out after truck hits parked car, home
Homeowner Brenna Wiles was awoken by a crashing sound at her home in the 200 block of North...
Homeowner speaks out after truck hits parked car, home