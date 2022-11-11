Texas Tech Museum to host Dino Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Museum of Texas Tech University is hosting Dino Day this Sunday afternoon.

On Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., families can gather at the museum at 3301 4th St. The event offers free parking and free admission.

Dino Day will include crafts, games, free planetarium shows and tours with paleontologists, according to a release.

More information can be found on the museum’s website.

