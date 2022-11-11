Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech Museum to host Dino Day

Museum of Texas Tech University's Dino Day
Museum of Texas Tech University's Dino Day(Museum of Texas Tech University)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Museum of Texas Tech University is hosting Dino Day this Sunday afternoon.

On Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., families can gather at the museum at 3301 4th St. The event offers free parking and free admission.

Dino Day will include crafts, games, free planetarium shows and tours with paleontologists, according to a release.

More information can be found on the museum’s website.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity School Admins
Midland County District Clerk’s Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a motorcycle crash that occurred on Slide Road...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
With help from the public, the Hobbs Police Department has identified the driver of the vehicle...
Hobbs PD: Suspect arrested in deadly pedestrian crash
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an...
U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers reward for info on robberies of letter carriers in Albuquerque
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Three-vehicle crash on Marsha Sharp Fwy.

Latest News

We've been talking about all week. A hard freeze, also known as a killing freeze, will settle...
Coldest night since last Winter
The 2022 Texas South Plains Honor Flight Telethon on KCBD will be Veterans Day, November 11.
Join us for the South Plains Honor Flight Telethon, all day Friday on KCBD
The telethon starts on Nov. 11 during Daybreak Today and will last all day. Please call...
South Plains Honor Flight telethon
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: 4 displaced after overnight house fire in North Lubbock