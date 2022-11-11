Local Listings
Texas Tech signs Texas A&M transfer Makinzy Herzog

“Makinzy is a dynamic player who brings elite skills in the circle, at the plate and on the bases,” Snider said. “Mak is a great addition to the team and culture we are building here.”(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Head coach Craig Snider and Texas Tech softball announced the signing of Texas A&M transfer and SEC standout Makinzy Herzog Friday.

The Missouri City native joins Snider’s Red Raider squad after playing under him at both Texas A&M and Florida State.

“Makinzy is a dynamic player who brings elite skills in the circle, at the plate and on the bases,” Snider said. “Mak is a great addition to the team and culture we are building here.”

Herzog was a two-time All-SEC selection at Texas A&M after earning first team honors in 2021 and second team honors in 2022. The pitcher/outfielder was also named to the NFCA All-South Region First Team in 2021 and the NFCA All-South Region Second Team in 2022.

The two-way threat started 136 games for the Aggies in her three seasons after transferring from Florida State following her freshman season. She made 70 total appearances in the circle, including 39 starts.

In her storied career, Herzog has recorded a 2.38 ERA, posting a 34-17 record and 329 strikeouts. She has nine career shutouts and a pair of no-hitters.

At the plate, the fifth-year senior has a .323 career batting average with 46 doubles, four triples and 27 home runs. Herzog has tallied 113 RBIs, including a career-high 37 during the 2021 campaign.

The slugger brings a slew of valuable post-season experience, having made the NCAA Tournament in each year of her career that it was held. Herzog will head to Tech to exercise her final season of eligibility. She will enroll following her December graduation at A&M and will be immediately eligible for the 2023 campaign.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

