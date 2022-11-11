VAC, Lubbock VA Clinic seek 10,000 veterans to increase health options, resources

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Veterans Advisory Committee (VAC), along with the Lubbock VA Clinic encourage area veterans to register for VA benefits by Memorial Day, May 29, 2023.

If 10,000 veterans register, the Lubbock VA Clinic will be eligible for ‘Health Care Center’ status. This designation would increase available resources and enhance specialty care options for veterans.

“We want to provide the best and most complete services to our veterans, and to do that, we need more veterans to sign up so that we can access more resources,” said Councilman Steve Massengale. “Reaching this goal will enhance services and partnerships within the community. We owe so much to our veterans, and it’s important to serve those who served us as best we can.”

At time of release, there are 9,300 area veterans currently registered for VA benefits.

