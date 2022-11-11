Veterans Day surprise: Lubbock veteran receives mortgage-free home from Habitat for Humanity

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One Lubbock veteran got a big surprise for Veterans day. Habitat for Humanity has been working on this new mortgage-free home for the last week. Today it was gifted to Matthew Benishek.

Christy Reeves, Executive Director of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity says, “We wanted to plan this event to start a week before and end on Veterans Day to just really raise awareness. The whole community really needs to be more aware of the needs of veterans.”

Reeves says Habitat for Humanity is passionate about honoring those who served, a passion she shared with retired Captain Sherly Mattison, the Lubbock veteran who made this build possible.

“We reached out to local veteran organizations and they helped us find an amazing homeowner that we announced here today. He is a single dad and now he is going to have this house for his kids,” Reeves said.

The week-long build got helping hands from all across Lubbock, including Texas Tech and LCU Athletics, the Junior League of Lubbock, and many more.

Reeves says this is just a small way for our community to give back to veterans.

“They need so much help, they have done so much for our country and we need to give back. We should probably all be closed on Veterans Day and start just really appreciating their service more. We are just going to jump in and do all we can to promote that.”

