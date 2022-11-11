Local Listings
WATCH LIVE: Lubbock-Cooper vs. El Paso Bel Air at 6 p.m.

KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Lubbock-Cooper playing at El Paso Bel Air...
KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Lubbock-Cooper playing at El Paso Bel Air on Friday night.(KCBD Graphic)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Lubbock-Cooper playing El Paso Bel Air on Friday night.

You can watch the game at 6 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App.

The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app for streaming devices, including Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV and more. Just search KCBD in your app store.

Pete Christy will have highlights from all across the South Plains tonight in the End Zone, 10:15 p.m. on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

