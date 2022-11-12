Local Listings
Anton mourning loss of football coach Matthew Hoover

After six years at Grandfalls-Royalty, Matthew Hoover became the new Head Football...
After six years at Grandfalls-Royalty, Matthew Hoover became the new Head Football Coach/Athletic Director at Anton in 2019. (Source: KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANTON, Texas (KCBD) - Anton is mourning the loss of football coach Matthew Hoover, found dead at his home on Saturday.

Anton ISD Superintendent John York issued this statement:

“It is with great sadness that I share with you that earlier today, Saturday November 12, Coach Matthew Hoover was found unresponsive at his home here in Anton. We will all feel the impact of his passing. Coach Hoover was a valued member of Anton ISD and of the Anton community and will be truly missed. We will have a Crisis Counseling team on campus Monday morning to help support our students and staff.”

