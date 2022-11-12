End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 11
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights.
Frenship 35 El Paso Eastlake 17
Lubbock-Cooper 59 El Paso Bel Air 7
Estacado 54 El Paso Bowie 7
Spearman 21 Abernathy 7
Trinity Christian 42 McKinney Christian 0
Knox City 50 Petersburg 28
Whiteface 56 Van Horn 6
Groom 44 Amherst 24
Benjamin 56 Motley County 6
Ferris 31 Snyder 21
New Home 49 Hale Center 8
Panhandle 54 Floydada 28
Sudan 43 Ropes 12
Nazareth 40 Follett 24
Whitharral 46 Silverton 0
Idalou 24 Friona 21
Rankin 74 Ira 42
Buena Vista 86 O’Donnell 36
Klondike 66 Sanderson 36
Volcano Vista 35 Hobbs 31
Lovington 29 Portales 23
Lubbock Titans 1 Austin Harmony 0 (Forfeit)
Waco Eagle Christian vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 12)
Greenville Christian vs. Christ The King (Saturday, Nov. 12)
