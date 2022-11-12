Local Listings
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 11

By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights.

Frenship 35 El Paso Eastlake 17

Lubbock-Cooper 59 El Paso Bel Air 7

Estacado 54 El Paso Bowie 7

Spearman 21 Abernathy 7

Trinity Christian 42 McKinney Christian 0

Knox City 50 Petersburg 28

Whiteface 56 Van Horn 6

Groom 44 Amherst 24

Benjamin 56 Motley County 6

Ferris 31 Snyder 21

New Home 49 Hale Center 8

Panhandle 54 Floydada 28

Sudan 43 Ropes 12

Nazareth 40 Follett 24

Whitharral 46 Silverton 0

Idalou 24 Friona 21

Rankin 74 Ira 42

Buena Vista 86 O’Donnell 36

Klondike 66 Sanderson 36

Volcano Vista 35 Hobbs 31

Lovington 29 Portales 23

Lubbock Titans 1 Austin Harmony 0 (Forfeit)

Waco Eagle Christian vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 12)

Greenville Christian vs. Christ The King (Saturday, Nov. 12)

