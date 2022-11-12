Local Listings
First freeze of the season brings cold temperatures to stay

By Shania Jackson
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday we had our first freeze of the season! The winner of $5,000 shopping spree from the Yates Flooring Center’s ‘First Freeze’ contest will be determined and announced sometime next week!

On another note, the cold temperatures are staying around throughout the weekend and next week.

Forecast Lows Tonight for the viewing area
Forecast Lows Tonight for the viewing area(KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s. We expect mostly clear skies and calm winds throughout the night. We will stay dry throughout the night and into tomorrow.

Tomorrows highs will be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. South wind speeds will pick up around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Sunday night south winds will continue around 10 to 15 mph, with mostly clear skies. Our temperatures will be in the lower 30s, slightly warmer than tonight.

Monday morning will be very breezy with a west wind around 20 to 25 mph. That wind will turn north in the afternoon, with speeds around 20 to 30 mph. We expect temperatures to top out in the mid 40s. There is a slight chance of a rain and snow mix early Monday morning for some parts of the forecast area.

Monday morning Raincast
Monday morning Raincast(KCBD)

Monday night temperatures will drop into the lower 20s again, making it much colder than Sunday night. Mostly clear skies are expected with a north wind around 10 to 15 mph.

