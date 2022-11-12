Local Listings
Lubbock man dies days after crash near Denver City

Texas DPS
Texas DPS(Texas DPS)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kyle Ryan Strube, 34, died at 10:35 a.m. on Friday, November 11 from injuries he sustained in a crash on Monday, November 7.

At 2:14 p.m., troopers with the Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on SH 214, three miles north of Denver City. Strube was driving southbound in his Ford F-150 when Martha Madero Trejo, 39, of Denver City, was driving north.

Trejo attempted to turn left into a parking lot in the 2400 block of SH 114 and pulled into the path of Strube. DPS reports that neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Trejo was taken to Yoakum County Hospital and Strube was taken to Lubbock University Medical Center via Aerocare where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

