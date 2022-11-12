Local Listings
Police identify man found dead in home, ask for public’s help

By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help after a man was found dead in his east Lubbock home.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a house in the 5400 block of Interstate 27.

Upon arrival, police found 66-year-old Ramon Flores dead.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Flores’ death to contact the Lubbock Crime Line at (806)741-1000.

Callers can be anonymous and could be eligible for a reward for relevant information.

Police say this situation poses no risk to the general public.

Flores’ death is still under investigation.

