New additions to honor veterans at TTU Memorial Circle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University broke ground Friday on two new additions to honor Red Raiders who have fought for our country.

The former Dean of the School of Law, Vietnam veteran, Walt Huffman, says these men and women were willing to answer our nation’s call, no matter what happened.

“The blank check that said you were willing to give your life, your life for your fellow citizens and to protect the freedoms of America,” Huffman said.

Veterans who went to Texas Tech will now have a permanent place to be honored in Memorial Circle. Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec says it’s the perfect place.

“The proper location to honor the generations of Texas Tech military and veterans who have so selflessly served our country,” Schovanec said.

On the outside of the circle, there will be a Tribute Walk dedicated to all veterans who went to Texas Tech.

Tribute Walk outside of Memorial Circle (Texas Tech)

Inside, 10 who gave their lives or distinguished themselves on the battlefield will be honored with plaques on the Wall of Honor.

Wall of Honor inside Memorial Circle (Texas Tech)

“We can honor those members of our system family who have served their country, and in some cases made the ultimate sacrifice,” Texas Tech Chancellor Tedd Mitchell, said.

Among the 10, General Richard Cavazos, who was captain of the football team in 1950.

“He went on to become the first Hispanic four star general in the Army, and when he retired he was the most decorated for valor officer of any rank,” Huffman said.

Although Texas Tech isn’t a military school, Huffman says many United States heroes are Red Raiders.

“But I do believe that per capita this university has provided far more than its fair share of men and women who are willing to answer our nation’s call,” Huffman said.

Construction will begin by February, and is projected to be done by Memorial Day.

The 10 in the Wall of Honor:

1st Lt. Lee Herron

2nd Lt. Darryn Andrews

2nd Lt. George O’Brien

Maj. Troy Gilbert

Maj. John Wells

Staff Sgt. Steve Morin Jr.

Capt. Joshua Meadows

Col. Rick Husband

Pfc. Herman Wallace

Gen. Richard Cavazos

