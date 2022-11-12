Local Listings
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, sustains moderate injuries

One person sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a black Chevy Equinox on 66th Street near Quaker Avenue.(Peyton | KCBD)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a black Chevy Equinox on 66th Street near Quaker Avenue.

LPD received the call at 9:28 p.m. Our KCBD photographer confirms that the pedestrian has been taken to the hospital

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

