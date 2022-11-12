Saturday morning top stories: Truck hits parked car, house before driving off

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

A family was awoken by the sounds of crash out their front door early Friday morning.

A white truck crashed into a car and the home of Brenna Wiles

No one was harmed, but it did cause extensive damage to one of the family’s cars and to their house

Watch the video here: Homeowner speaks out after truck hits parked car, home

A Lubbock man has died after a crash in Yoakum County.

The crash occurred just three miles north of Denver City on Nov. 7

Kyle Ryan Strube, 34, died Friday morning

The story continues: Lubbock man dies days after crash near Denver City

The LPD METRO unit was called out to investigate a body found in an east Lubbock home.

The investigation is located at a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27

A man was found dead within the home

Get updates here: METRO investigating dead body in East Lubbock home

