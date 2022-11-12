Local Listings
Saturday morning top stories: Truck hits parked car, house before driving off

On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

A family was awoken by the sounds of crash out their front door early Friday morning.

A Lubbock man has died after a crash in Yoakum County.

The LPD METRO unit was called out to investigate a body found in an east Lubbock home.

