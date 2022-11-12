Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Texas South Plains Honor Flight helping send veterans to DC

By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time since 2019, KCBD hosted the South Plains Honor Flight Telethon on Friday.

Donations help send veterans to Washington D.C. to see the monuments built in their honor.

The goal for the telethon, raising $150,000 - a large chunk of the estimated quarter million telethon chairman, and veteran himself, Paul Anderson, says it will take to fund the trip.

“It’s quite an experience,” Anderson said. “It’s worth every bit of it. It takes a lot of money because we don’t charge the veterans anything.”

For many of America’s war fighters, it’s a trip to remember, honor, and for some - a chance to heal.

“Some fellas have been closed up about their service,” Anderson said. “They never have really talked to their family or anyone else, and when they get a chance to get with other veterans that went through the same thing, it opens them up.”

Phil Botik, a Marine, was a passenger on the last Honor Flight. He placed the wreath at the sculpture depicting the flag raising at Iwo Jima. He says making the trip to the nation’s capital was a profound and emotional experience, there and at other memorials.

“There’s just something about that wall,” Botik said. “It is monumental I promise you that, and you’ll never forget it.”

Botik says he was able to do something he’d always wanted on the trip, find the name of a dear friend, killed in Vietnam, etched on the memorial wall.

“I put my hand on his name and I swear to God he said, I heard a voice, and he said ‘I’m here, I’m okay, and I’m in a good place, and hey take care of yourself and have a good life we’ll see each other later,’” Botik said. “It was his voice and it just blew me away I just didn’t know what to do. I was spellbound I still am, to this day, I’m emotional about it.

Chairman Anderson is working to provide a similar experience for his brothers in arms.

“We don’t know what all some people are hiding in their hearts,” Anderson said. “But it’s a wonderful thing that we can send these fellas to those memorials.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity School Admins
Midland County District Clerk’s Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a motorcycle crash that occurred on Slide Road...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
With help from the public, the Hobbs Police Department has identified the driver of the vehicle...
Hobbs PD: Suspect arrested in deadly pedestrian crash
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an...
U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers reward for info on robberies of letter carriers in Albuquerque
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Three-vehicle crash on Marsha Sharp Fwy.

Latest News

Lubbock VA encouraging registration
Lubbock VA enouraging registration
State Senator Charles Perry says today's juvenile justice system needs to be redesigned for the...
KCBD Investigates: State Senator Charles Perry says juvenile system not equipped for today’s violent offenders
Perry calls for T.J.J.D. redesign
Perry calls for T.J.J.D. redesign
Veterans Day build
Veterans Day surprise: Lubbock veteran receives mortgage-free home from Habitat for Humanity