END ZONE: Playoff pairings for 25 area teams in Area Round

The End Zone Area Round football playoffs(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We started with 50 area teams in the Texas High School Football Playoffs. 25 area teams have advanced into the Area Round of the football playoffs.

Look for End Zone Coverage Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Good luck to all of our teams.

Area Round

6A

Frenship vs Southlake Carroll 7pm Friday in San Angelo

5AD1

Lubbock Cooper vs Aledo 7pm Friday Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater

4AD1

Estacado vs Randall 7pm Friday Happy State Bank in Canyon

4AD2

Seminole vs. Godley 7pm Thursday at McMurry University in Abilene

3AD1

Shallowater vs. Paradise 7pm Friday in Colorado City

Muleshoe vs Brock 7pm Thursday in Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater

3AD2

Idalou vs. Crane 7pm Friday in Denver City

2AD1

New Deal vs. Forsan 7pm Thursday in Denver City

Farwell vs. Sonora 7pm Friday in Big Spring

2AD2

Ralls vs. Clarendon 7pm Friday in Tulia

Sudan vs. Wellington 7pm Friday at Dick Bivens in Amarillo

Seagraves vs. Vega 7pm Friday in Plainview

New Home vs. Sunray 7pm Friday in Hereford

TAPPS/11-man

Trinity Christian vs Arlington Grace Prep 1:00pm Saturday in Sweetwater

Lubbock Christian vs Central Texas Christian School 7pm Friday McMurry University in Abilene

New Mexico/State Semifinals

Lovington at Silver 1pm Saturday

1AD1

Nazareth vs. Springlake-Earth 7:30pm Friday in Petersburg

Whiteface vs. Rankin 6pm Friday at Borden County

1AD2

Klondike vs. Whitharral 7:30pm Friday at Trinity Christian

Jayton vs. Throckmorton 7pm Friday in Hamlin

TAPPS/Six-Man

Kingdom Prep Academy vs Azle Christian 7:30pm Friday at Trent

Christ The King vs. Longwood Christian Heritage 1pm Saturday at Strawn

TAIAO

Lubbock Titans vs. St. Stephen’s November 18 TBD

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

