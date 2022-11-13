END ZONE: Playoff pairings for 25 area teams in Area Round
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We started with 50 area teams in the Texas High School Football Playoffs. 25 area teams have advanced into the Area Round of the football playoffs.
Look for End Zone Coverage Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Good luck to all of our teams.
Area Round
6A
Frenship vs Southlake Carroll 7pm Friday in San Angelo
5AD1
Lubbock Cooper vs Aledo 7pm Friday Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater
4AD1
Estacado vs Randall 7pm Friday Happy State Bank in Canyon
4AD2
Seminole vs. Godley 7pm Thursday at McMurry University in Abilene
3AD1
Shallowater vs. Paradise 7pm Friday in Colorado City
Muleshoe vs Brock 7pm Thursday in Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater
3AD2
Idalou vs. Crane 7pm Friday in Denver City
2AD1
New Deal vs. Forsan 7pm Thursday in Denver City
Farwell vs. Sonora 7pm Friday in Big Spring
2AD2
Ralls vs. Clarendon 7pm Friday in Tulia
Sudan vs. Wellington 7pm Friday at Dick Bivens in Amarillo
Seagraves vs. Vega 7pm Friday in Plainview
New Home vs. Sunray 7pm Friday in Hereford
TAPPS/11-man
Trinity Christian vs Arlington Grace Prep 1:00pm Saturday in Sweetwater
Lubbock Christian vs Central Texas Christian School 7pm Friday McMurry University in Abilene
New Mexico/State Semifinals
Lovington at Silver 1pm Saturday
1AD1
Nazareth vs. Springlake-Earth 7:30pm Friday in Petersburg
Whiteface vs. Rankin 6pm Friday at Borden County
1AD2
Klondike vs. Whitharral 7:30pm Friday at Trinity Christian
Jayton vs. Throckmorton 7pm Friday in Hamlin
TAPPS/Six-Man
Kingdom Prep Academy vs Azle Christian 7:30pm Friday at Trent
Christ The King vs. Longwood Christian Heritage 1pm Saturday at Strawn
TAIAO
Lubbock Titans vs. St. Stephen’s November 18 TBD
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.