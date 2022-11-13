Local Listings
LPD conducting 3 follow-up crash investigations on Monday

Lubbock Police Department vehicles
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Provided by Lubbock Police Department

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations on Monday, November 14th.

The unit will start their investigations at 9:00 a.m. on the west bound access road of the 4800 block of South Loop 289. The Slide Road exit for the westbound main lanes of the South Loop will be closed. Westbound traffic from Quaker Avenue on the access road will be diverted eastbound onto 67th Street. South bound traffic on Utica Avenue will be turned back north at the access road. The parking lot driveways that feed out on to the westbound access road will be closed between 67th Street and just to the west of Utica Avenue.

The second investigation is expected to begin at 10:00 a.m. in the 5400 block of 19th Street. The westbound lanes and center turn lane on 19th Street will be closed from Atlanta Ave to just east of Chicago Avenue. Marked police vehicles and traffic cones will be diverting traffic at 19th Street and Brentwood Circle to allow residents from the Brentwood Club neighborhood access to 19th Street.

The third investigation is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. in the 7400 block of 50th Street. Westbound and eastbound traffic on 50th Street will be closed between Upland Avenue and Xenia Avenue.

These mapping operations are expected to last until at least noon. Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

