Sunday morning top stories: Two historic planes collide at Dallas air show

At a Veterans Day air show at the Dallas Executive Airport, two historic planes crashed midair.

It was not clear how many people were aboard each plane

The pilots for the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show are usually volunteers, often retired pilots

Texas Tech beats Kansas 43-28 on Saturday.

Tyler Shough was part of the starting line up after Behren Morton reinjured his ankle last week

Tech is one win away from competing in a bowl game

Police have identified a man who was found dead in his east Lubbock home.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a house in the 5400 block of Interstate 27

Police found 66-year-old Ramon Flores dead

