Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Sunday morning top stories: Two historic planes collide at Dallas air show

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

At a Veterans Day air show at the Dallas Executive Airport, two historic planes crashed midair.

Texas Tech beats Kansas 43-28 on Saturday.

  • Tyler Shough was part of the starting line up after Behren Morton reinjured his ankle last week
  • Tech is one win away from competing in a bowl game
  • Miss the game? Catch up here: Texas Tech beats Kansas 43-28 at home

Police have identified a man who was found dead in his east Lubbock home.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in the 5400 block of...
Police identify man found dead in home, ask for public’s help
Anton is mourning the loss of football coach Matthew Hoover, found dead at his home on Saturday.
Anton mourning loss of football coach Matthew Hoover
Texas DPS
Lubbock man dies days after crash near Denver City
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
Texas Tech battling Kansas at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Texas Tech beats Kansas 43-28 at home

Latest News

A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
Anton is mourning the loss of football coach Matthew Hoover, found dead at his home on Saturday.
Anton mourning loss of football coach Matthew Hoover
Prostate cancer scan
New test for prostate cancer now available in Lubbock
LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in the 5400 block of...
Police identify man found dead in home, ask for public’s help