Sunday morning top stories: Two historic planes collide at Dallas air show
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,
At a Veterans Day air show at the Dallas Executive Airport, two historic planes crashed midair.
- It was not clear how many people were aboard each plane
- The pilots for the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show are usually volunteers, often retired pilots
- The story continues: Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
Texas Tech beats Kansas 43-28 on Saturday.
- Tyler Shough was part of the starting line up after Behren Morton reinjured his ankle last week
- Tech is one win away from competing in a bowl game
- Miss the game? Catch up here: Texas Tech beats Kansas 43-28 at home
Police have identified a man who was found dead in his east Lubbock home.
- Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a house in the 5400 block of Interstate 27
- Police found 66-year-old Ramon Flores dead
- Details here: Police identify man found dead in home, ask for public’s help
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.