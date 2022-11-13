Texas Tech beats Kansas 43-28 at home

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raiders get the huge home win Saturday over the Kansas Jayhawks by a final score of 43-28.

Led behind a phenomenal first half, the Red Raiders jumped out to an early 24-7 lead. Tyler Shough got the nod to start tonight ahead of Donovan Smith after Behren Morton reaggravated his ankle injury Saturday at TCU which he sustained on the road at Oklahoma State. Shough took the Red Raiders immediately downfield on 7 plays before Donovan Smtih checked in and ran it into the end zone from 6 yards out.

UNT Transfer Jason Bean started the season as backup for Jalon Daniels who won the starting position for the Jayhawks and led Kansas to one of their best starts to a season in recent history. Due to his shoulder injury he sustained against TCU, Bean has been carrying the load. Bean although displays a rocket of an arm, he also is very quick on the ground. But on the Jayhawks first drive of the night, it would be his arm that stood out, the 66 yard touchdown pass on 4th and 1 would knot the scoring at 7.

After a Trey Wolff field goal, Tech would put back to back scoring drives together with a 36 yard touchdown run from SaRodorick Thompson and a one yard touchdown pass from Shough to Mason Tharp.

Late in the second quarter would be where the Jayhawks would strike, as Bean showcased his speed with a 16 yard touchdown run and then a 3-yard touchdown pass to put Kansas within 3 late in the first half. Tech was able to head downfield late with 13 seconds left to get into field goal range for a 51 yard Trey Wolff field goal attempt which would tie his career long. With that, the Red Raiders built a 27-21 lead heading into the locker rooms.

The second half, third quarter specifically was very quiet, but a huge blow taken by the Red Raider defense. Top 10 NFL Draft projection in Tyree Wilson went down in the third quarter after what appeared to be him stepping on the Jayhawks right tackle’s foot. Wilson exited the field and then returned late in the quarter in crutches as he never returned to Saturday’s action.

Eight seconds into quarter 4, the Red Raiders extended their lead to 12 thanks to a 9 yard touchdown run from Tyler Shough who proved several times on Saturday that despite his recent history with injuries on the run, that he was determined to still integrate that into his offensive repertoire. Tech led at that point 33-21.

Jason Bean pulled the game closer with 8 minutes to play with a touchdown pass after buying some time as he found Quentin Skinner to make it a 33-28 game.

Then a late fumble led to a 5 yard touchdown run for Tahj Brooks to ice the game 43-28.

Shough ended the day 20-33 for 246 yards and two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing. Shough also led all rushing for the Red Raiders with 12 carries for 76 yards. SaRodorick Thompson right behind him with 7 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown. Great to see Cam’Ron Valdez, who’s been battling injury all season, he had 7 carries for 41 yards.

As for the deep receiving core, Xavier White led the team with 4 receptions for 70 yards then Loic Fouonji with 5 receptions for 52 yards. Myles Price was behind him with 5 receptions for 43 yards. Mason Tharp the only receiving touchdown on the night as he ended the day with 2 receptions for 3 yards including that big touchdown.

Not the prettiest night defensively statistically for Texas Tech but it was the same for both teams as Tech after the first quarter was on pace for 800 yards. Kanas adjusted on defense and then offensively as they end the day with 293 yards passing and 232 yards rushing. The Red Raiders did force two turnovers, one late in the first half with an interception by Kosi Eldridge then a fumble in the 4th.

Tech improves to 5-1 from the Jones on the season and now one win away from a bowl game.

Texas Tech will look to win their first road game on the season with their final road game on the schedule at Iowa State Saturday 11/19 with the kickoff time still TBD.

