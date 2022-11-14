Local Listings
4 vehicle crash at N. Loop and Slide Road

Lubbock Police Department Shield(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a four-vehicle crash on the northeast access road of North Loop 289 and Slide Road.

LPD received the call at 3:17 p.m. The vehicles involved are a silver Dodge Ram, tan Cadillac, silver Toyota Tundra, and a black Chevy.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Motorists should expect traffic congestion in the area as emergency crews work the scene.

