Arson threats posted online lead to federal indictment for Lubbock man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man had been federally indicted after allegedly threatening to burn down a building on Texas Tech campus.

In February of this year, Ian James Farrell posted the threat on social media app Yik Yak, according to federal documents.

Court documents say Farrell posted this:

“Holden Hall is going down in flames tomorrow at 10:33. You all will never forget tomorrow.”

He was soon arrested after the post was published.

Farrell has been charged with one count of False Information and Hoaxes. He faces up to five years in prison.

