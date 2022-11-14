Local Listings
Colder weather to remain through the week

Temps in the teens will blanket the north and northwest counties while the remainder of the region will experience lows from 20 to 28 degrees.(John Robison)
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clear skies and cold temperatures again overnight for all the South Plains. Temps in the teens will blanket the north and northwest counties while the remainder of the region will experience lows from 20 to 28 degrees.

Tuesday will be less windy, sunny, and slightly warmer than Monday afternoon. While the winds will be from the east to northeast they will be in the 10-15 mph range.

Other than a few clouds, rain or winter precipitation is not likely until maybe Friday. Also, afternoon temps should slowly climb to the 40s through Wednesday and move to the low to mid-50s on Thursday. However, there will be another shot of cold air in the region on Friday and Saturday.

